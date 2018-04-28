Register
02:10 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mattis

    Mattis: Direct Israel-Iran Conflict ‘Very Likely’

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    103

    Pentagon chief James Mattis told reporters Friday that direct conflict between Israeli and Iranian forces is “very likely,” just days after French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that he believes US President Donald Trump will scrap the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

    The defense secretary said conflict between the two countries in Syria is "very likely… because Iran continues to do its proxy work there through Hezbollah."

    Mattis later told lawmakers in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, "I can see how it might start, but I am not sure when or where." Mattis' counterpart, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, met with Mattis after the hearing, according to the Jerusalem Post. Liberman also met with US National Security Adviser John Bolton, who he called a "loyal friend to the state of Israel" in a tweet.

    ​Tensions in the region have continued to rise since US, French and British missile strikes targeted Syria two weeks ago. Newly minted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that it was "unlikely" Trump would keep the US in the Iran deal during his first news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, echoing the perspective of the French head of state.

    Hezbollah fighter stands at a watchtower (File)
    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    Israel Warns of 80,000 Iran-Backed ‘Extremists’ Operating in Syria

    "My view — I don't know what your president will decide — is that he will get rid of this deal on his own, for domestic reasons," Macron said earlier this week while speaking at The George Washington University in Washington, DC.

    "If you heard him in the Oval Office, you will have come to the same conclusions," he said before pointing out that ripping up the Iran deal was one of Trump's campaign promises.

    Related:

    Mattis Distorts UN Resolutions Meaning to Justify US Presence in Syria
    US Still Assessing Intel on Alleged Douma Chemical Attack - Mattis
    Jim Mattis Makes First Trip to Guantanamo by US Defense Chief Since 2002
    Mattis Arrives in India to Discuss Troubled Arms Deals, Role in Afghanistan
    Mattis: White House Could Order Nuclear Strike if North Korean Attack ‘Imminent’
    Mattis Warns Against 'Reading Too Much' Into Upcoming Intra-Korean Talks
    Pentagon Does Not Have Evidence of Chlorine, Sarin Use in Syria’s Douma - Mattis
    Tags:
    conflict, Pentagon, General James Mattis, Israel, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok