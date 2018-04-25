Palestinian Journalist Injured in Gaza Protests Dies - Reports

Ahmed Abu Hussein, 25, has become the second Palestinian reporter being killed since the start of protests on the Israeli-Gaza border in late March.

Hussein has died of the wounds he sustained on April 13 while covering the protests on the Gaza-Israel border, Israeli and Palestinian sources announced as cited by media. The journalist has reportedly been treated in an Israeli hospital after being shot in the stomach by the Israeli defence forces near Jabalia in Gaza.

The brother of the deceased, Diaa, said to reporters that Hussein's body will be transported to the Gaza strip for burial.

Another Palestinian reporter, Yasser Murtaja, was killed earlier in April while covering the clashes on the border.

Palestinians have been holding massive protests on the Gaza Strip border for over a month. The rallies, known as the Great March of Return, have been devolving into clashes with Israeli defense forces, who have been suppressing the rallies citing security concerns. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed, and over 1,000 others injured as a result of the unrest.