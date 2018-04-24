Register
    The ceremony of laying flowers at the eternal flame at the Armenian Genocide Victims Memorial in Yerevan

    Erdogan Pays Tribute to Armenian Victims on Genocide Remembrance Day

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid tribute Tuesday to the Armenians who died in the Ottoman Empire during World War I on the occasion of the international Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

    "Once again, I remember with respect the Ottoman Armenians who lost their lives, and offer my sincere condolences to their children and descendants. On this occasion, I also pray for God’s grace and mercy on millions of Ottoman citizens we lost due to contagious diseases, migration, war and clashes during the same period," Erdogan said in a message to the religious ceremony held in the Armenian Patriarchate, obtained by Sputnik.

    The president pointed out that the act of commemorating those who died during WWI was not confined by a specific belief, language, religion, or ethnic or cultural identity.

    "Keeping that heritage as a nation, we strive today to strengthen the brotherhood, empathy, peace and serenity… God willing, we will continue to share your sufferings and bring solutions to your troubles and problems in the days ahead," Erdogan said.

    The leader noted that Ankara would not tolerate any marginalization or discrimination of any Turkish citizens based on faith, religion or outlook.

    "I feel confident that our Armenian citizens will continue to contribute increasingly to our cultural, social, political and commercial life. As hitherto, I kindly request you to avoid helping those who resort to create hatred, grudge and hostility by distorting our common history. With these thoughts in my mind, I remember with respect, once again, the Ottoman Armenians whom we lost during the First World War," Erdogan added.

    According to different estimates, over 1 million Armenians were killed or starved to death by the Ottoman Empire during and after World War I. Turkey has repeatedly denied accusations of committing the mass murder of Armenians, claiming that the victims of the tragedy were both Turks and Armenians.

