Register
01:54 GMT +322 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Member of the Saudi special police

    Saudi Police Claim Drone Downed Near Royal Palace Amid Heavy Gunfire in Riyadh

    © AFP 2018 / Mohammed Al-Shaikh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 30

    DOHA (Sputnik) - After multiple tweets documenting heavy gunfire, Saudi police have claimed that a toy drone flying over the Al Khuzama neighborhood in the country's capital of Riyadh, where the royal palace is located, was shot down, as reported by local media on Saturday.

    Following multiple tweets from many sources that detailed heavy gunfire emanating from the Saudi royal palace in Riyadh, kingdom spokespersons are claiming that they are currently investigating circumstances that led to what they assert was the downing of a drone identified flying in the area, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

    Armed men ride on the back of a truck to attend a rally held by supporters of Houthi rebels and Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh to celebrate an agreement reached by Saleh and the Houthis to form a political council to unilaterally rule the country, in Sanaa, Yemen August 1, 2016
    © REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah
    Yemen: Houthis Claim to Have Hit Saudi Airport with Ballistic Missile
    Other Arabic media reported earlier on Saturday that heavy gunfire was heard near the palace of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud in Riyadh.

    There are several tweets circulating on social media, in which gunfire can be clearly heard.

    ​According to other social media posts, the situation in the Saudi capital was calm, as the lights remained on and the internet was functioning normally.

    ​Several Arabic media outlets reported that King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud had been evacuated to a nearby military bunker, but this information has not been confirmed.

    Earlier this week, Houthi fighters in Yemen claimed that they had launched a ballistic missile at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan province. Houthi militants have fired dozens of missiles into Saudi Arabia over recent months targeting several locations, including Riyadh's international airport, in response to multiple full-scale airstrikes against Houthi positions.

    Related:

    Houthis Say They Launched Drone Strike on Saudi Aramco Facility
    Saudi King Lambasts Iran's Alleged "Blatant Interference" in Arab Affairs
    Twitter in Fury as Macron Defends Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
    Tags:
    gunfire, drone, police, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse