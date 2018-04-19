Boy From White Helmets' Video on Douma Attack Should Speak at UNSC - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hasan Diab, the Syrian boy who has been documented in a video by non-governmental organization White Helmets about the alleged chemical weapons attack in Duma, should speak at the UN Security Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Diab told the Russian Rossiya 24 TV channel about the details of the White Helmets' footage. The boy said that he was in a basement in Duma with his mother when someone shouted to go to the hospital. When they came, somebody grabbed him, poured water on him and put him on a bed with other people in order to shoot a video. Diab's father told the news channel that his son received sweets and rice for his participation in the filming process. The man added that there was no chemical attack in the city.

"If anyone should become the main speaker of these days, the main figure in the UN Security Council, then I think this very boy, Hasan Diab, and his parents should tell the Security Council about the White Helmets and how it prepares its fake [footage]," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Zakharova stressed that the boy's family had expressed readiness to cooperate with all international organizations on the issue.

Earlier this month, a number of media outlets and Western countries accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in Douma, located in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, on April 7. The Syrian government and Russia have refuted the allegations, saying that the attack in Douma was staged by militants and the White Helmets to influence public opinion and justify possible intervention.

On April 14, the United States, France and the United Kingdom carried out a missile attack on a number of targets in Syria, including the facilities in Barzeh and Jamraya, in response to an alleged attack in Douma. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 103 cruise missiles were launched by the United States and its allies, 71 of which were intercepted by Syria’s air defenses.