Several Injured as Israeli Forces Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in West Bank

According to the reporter, demonstrators took to the streets to mark the Palestinian Prisoners’ Day. They waved Palestinian flags and shouted slogans demanding the release of prisoners.
About 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons and detention centers, two Palestinian NGOs, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and Palestinian Prisoners Club, and the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said in their press release earlier.
According to Israel, the detentions have been carried out within the country's counterterrorism efforts.
— الضفة الإخبارية (@dafaa_news) 17 апреля 2018 г.
تصوير: بهاء نصر pic.twitter.com/YQceRSjn0m— فلسطين بوست (@plespost) 17 апреля 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)