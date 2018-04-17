Several Injured as Israeli Forces Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in West Bank

RAMALLAH (Sputnik) - The Israeli army used tear gas and flash grenades against protesters in the West Bank city of Al-Bireh, injuring several people, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

According to the reporter, demonstrators took to the streets to mark the Palestinian Prisoners’ Day. They waved Palestinian flags and shouted slogans demanding the release of prisoners.

About 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons and detention centers, two Palestinian NGOs, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and Palestinian Prisoners Club, and the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said in their press release earlier.

According to Israel, the detentions have been carried out within the country's counterterrorism efforts.