Russia Calls Apr 16 ISSG Ceasefire Task Force Meeting Over Strike on Syria

GENEVA (Sputnik) - Russia is convening an urgent session of the International Syria Support Group's (ISSG) Ceasefire Task Force on April 16 over the recent strike of the Western countries on Syria, the spokeswoman of the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva told Sputnik on Saturday.

Last night, Washington, Paris, and London fired missiles on several targets in Syria, which the Western forces believe are linked to Damascus’ alleged chemical weapons program. The attack followed the reported chemical weapons use in the Syrian town of Duma. The Western states put the blame of the attack on Damascus, while the Syrian forces firmly denied the claims.

"Upon an initiative of Russia as one of the co-chairs of the Ceasefire Task Force a decision to hold an extraordinary meeting of the group on April 16 has been made," Olga Zhigalova said.