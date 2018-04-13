Civilians Flee Syria’s Eastern Ghouta Through Humanitarian Corridor (VIDEO)

Recently, Syrian government forces have regained control of the Eastern Ghouta suburb of Damascus. 1,166,644 people were evacuated from Eastern Ghouta since the humanitarian corridor began its work.

The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been tense over the past months, resulting in constant shelling by militants of Damascus and fire from the Syrian pro-government forces.

On February 24, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict in Syria to immediately stop fighting and adhere to a humanitarian pause across the country.

READ MORE: 1,500+ Militants, Relatives Sent From E. Ghouta in 24 Hours — Russian Military

Follow our feed to find out more