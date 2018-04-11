Russian Journalists Come Under Fire While Returning From E Ghouta - MoD

Three Russian correspondents have been evacuated to a hospital after an attack on a bus by unidentified assailants, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

A bus with Russian journalists has come under fire from unknown persons in Syria; three correspondents were injured, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated.

"On April 11, at about 18:20 Moscow time, a bus with Russian journalists, returning from preparation for a story about the situation in Eastern Ghouta, was fired upon by unknown persons using small arms," the Russian MoD said.

NTV television channel correspondent Alexei Ivlev, Rossiya 1 television cameraman Mikhail Vitkin and Zvezda television cameraman Vladislav Dodonov have received minor leg injuries, according to the Russian MoD.

"All injured journalists immediately received necessary on-site medical assistance by medics from the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation. Their lives are not in danger," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the injured journalists were being evacuated to a hospital to receive thorough medical treatment.

READ MORE: US Reportedly Sends 2nd Missile Destroyer to Syrian Coast As Tensions Shoot Up

The situation in Eastern Ghouta continues to be very tense, with terrorists repeatedly shelling convoys passing through humanitarian corridors.

The day before, the evacuation of Jaysh al-Islam insurgents and their families left Eastern Ghouta via the Muhayam al-Wafedin checkpoint started, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated. It is noted that a total of up to eight thousand insurgents and about 40 thousand of their family members have been reportedly evacuated from Douma.