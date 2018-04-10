Syrian Crisis Can Not Be Resolved Via Military Solutions - UAE Foreign Minister

DUBAI (Sputnik) - The Syrian crisis can only be resolved through political means, by a peaceful transfer of power, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said.

"Our position on the Syrian crisis is very clear: a few years ago we had a choice — to support Bashar Assad or the opposition, which was joined by jihadists and even many terrorist elements, and we chose to be somewhere between. We confirm the need for a political solution in Syria. It is impossible to achieve stability in this country through a military solution," Gargash said at the Arab Thought Foundation's FIKR16 Conference in Dubai.

It will take many years to normalize the situation in Syria, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash.

In April, several media quoted militants in Syria accusing the Syrian government of using chemical weapons in the city of Douma.

The European Union and the United States said forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad were behind the attack. Damascus has refuted all the accusations.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the crisis, including through negotiations in Geneva and Astana, as well as the Syrian National Dialogue Congress which took place in the Russian city of Sochi in January.