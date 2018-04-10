Residential House Blast in Idlib Kills Almost 30 People, Injures 135 - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - An explosion hit a seven-floor residential house in the Syrian northern province of Idlib leaving at least 28 people dead and 135 others injured, the Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

The cause of the incident, which occurred on Monday, remains unknown, the agency reported citing Idlib's civil defense service. Many injured people remain in a serious condition.

The photos of the ruined building have emerged in the internet.

#Pt. Entire building collapsed following heavy blast in #Idlib-city. 50+ casualties so far incl. many children. Many trapped under rubble. https://t.co/Z0kUPQBnbm pic.twitter.com/3BliXDg0s1 — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) April 9, 2018

​Idlib is one of four de-escalation zones created after relevant agreements were reached by Iran, Russia, and Turkey, peace guarantor states in Syria during the Astana reconciliation talks last year.

A car bomb blow up at the HQ where the fighters who came from #EastGhouta were gathering in #Idlib. pic.twitter.com/mnV0TnEQNF — Wael 🇸🇾 (@WaelAlRussi) April 9, 2018

​Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the crisis, including through negotiations in Geneva and Astana, as well as the Syrian National Dialogue Congress which took place in the Russian city of Sochi in January.