12:19 GMT +309 April 2018
    Armed men ride on the back of a truck to attend a rally held by supporters of Houthi rebels and Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh to celebrate an agreement reached by Saleh and the Houthis to form a political council to unilaterally rule the country, in Sanaa, Yemen August 1, 2016

    Iranian FM: Saudis Rejected Our Offers to Help End Yemen War

    © REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah
    Middle East
    There is no respite in sight for the long-running crisis in Yemen, which is underpinned by the tense rivalry of Saudi Arabia and Iran.

    Riyadh has turned down Tehran's offers to facilitate a political solution to the civil war in Yemen, Press TV reported, citing Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

    “At the beginning of the crisis in Yemen in 2013, I wrote a letter to former Saudi Foreign Minister Saud Al Faysal with the aim of ending the crisis with the aid of Iran and Saudi Arabia. But they refused, saying that the Arab world's affairs do not concern Tehran,” Zarif told the BBC's Arabic language service on Sunday.

    He said that negotiations and domestic dialogue between the warring factions in Yemen hold the key to a long-lasting solution to the crisis and that

    Saudi soldiers watch as a Saudi military cargo plane lands to deliver aid at an airfield in Marib, Yemen January 26, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Faisal Al Nasser
    US Support for Brutal Saudi Campaign in Yemen Serves Desire to Oppose Iran
    Tehran was ready to help make this happen.

    Just as he spoke, at least 12 people, including women and children, were reportedly killed when Saudi fighter jets targeted an area in southern Yemen.

    The airstrike followed a series of earlier reported attacks, which left four people dead in the west of the war-torn country.

    READ MORE: Saudi Crown Prince Warns of Possible War With Iran in 10-15 Years

    According to Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights, an estimated 600,000 civilians have been killed or injured since the start of the Saudi-led military operation in March 2015 to crush the Houthi rebellion and reinstate president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

    Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between President Hadi’s government and the Houthi movement in the country's north, also known as Ansar Allah.

