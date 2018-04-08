Russia Convenes UNSC Meeting to Discuss Threats to International Peace

Thus, the UN Security Council will hold two meetings on Monday. The meeting initiated by Russia will take place approximately at 15.00 local time (19.00 GMT). Upon its completion, the Security Council will proceed to discuss the situation in Syria.
Earlier in the day, nine out of 15 members of the UN Security Council have urged the convocation of an emergency meeting to discuss reports about alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.
Also earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation refuted reports about the use of a chlorine bomb in Syria's Duma, adding that Russia was ready to send its specialists to collect data that would confirm the fabricated nature of the statements.
Russian Foreign Ministry said that the information attacks about alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government forces were aimed at covering up terrorists and justifying possible external military action. The ministry warned against any military action based on far-fetched and fabricated reports, adding that it might have severe consequences.
