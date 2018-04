BAKU (Sputnik) - Iran has reached an agreement with Azerbaijan on the annual purchase of 150 megawatt of electrical power, Azerbaijani media reported Sunday.

According to the Trend news agency, Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said that the agreement had been reached during the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Baku that ended on Thursday.

The news service said that Baku and Tehran have capacities to exchange 700 MW of electricity.

The media outlet added that the two states had agreed to synchronize the power grids of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.