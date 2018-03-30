Register
23:02 GMT +330 March 2018
    Palestinians receive food during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City

    Turkey Slams Israel for Using Force Against Palestinians During Gaza Protests

    © REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey has condemned the disproportionate use of force by Israel against the protesting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and expressed concerns over casualties, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a Friday statement.

    Earlier in the day, a mass protest, which is expected to last for over a month, started along the Israeli border. During the event the protesters have already clashed with Israeli servicemen and reportedly 14 Palestinians were killed in the clashes.

    "We strongly condemn the disproportionate use of force by Israel against the Palestinians who participated in the peaceful protests in Gaza today. We are deeply worried about the casualties and injuries resulting from the interventions of the Israeli security forces," the statement said.

    Israeli soldiers stand near the border with Gaza. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Tsafrir Abayov
    'Israel Won't Allow Single Palestinian to Cross Border' - Reseacher on Gaza Violence
    According to the statement, Turkey calls on Israel to stop the use of force and urges the international community to take steps in order to "make Israel abandon its aggressive stand."

    READ MORE: Moscow Calls for Restraint Amid Growing Death Toll in Gaza Border Clashes

    The event dubbed "The Great Return March," which started earlier in the day is dedicated to the so-called Land Day that commemorates the day in 1976 when Israeli troops killed six Arabs protesting against confiscation of land. On May 15, the Palestinians will commemorate Nakba (disaster in Arabic), when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced after Israel announced its independence in 1948.

