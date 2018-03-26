Thousands Protest in Sanaa on Third Anniversary of Yemen War (VIDEO, PHOTO)

Tens of thousands Yemeni citizens gathered this Monday in the country's capital of Sanaa to mark the third anniversary of the war.

Sanaa's Sabaeen Square can be seen crowded with people, carrying Yemeni flags and posters, bearing pictures of Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi or the slogan "three years of aggression."

The military conflict in Yemen between the armed opposition Houthi faction and a Saudi-backed government headed by exiled Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi began in 2015.

​​According to the United Nations, some 10,000 Yemenis have been killed and 53,000 wounded, making the conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Houthi rebels control the country's north, including the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and the largest port of Hodeidah, while President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi's forces control southern Yemen.

At the same time, relations between Hadi and his southern separatist allies deteriorated earlier this year, after the latter seized several government buildings in the country's city of Aden, demanding the government's resignation.