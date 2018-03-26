Civilian Casualties Reported After Militants Fire Rockets at Damascus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One civilian was killed and another six were injured in a rocket attack by militants in Damascus, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said on Sunday.

"After a temporary lull due to activation of the negotiation process, the shelling of Damascus and its suburbs resumed, a sports club in the Al Mazzeh district of the capital was bombed in the course of the last day, one civilian was killed and six were wounded," Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said at a daily briefing.

Shelling of the peaceful blocks of Damascus can be regarded as a provocative action, the official stressed.

"They are aimed at breaking previous agreements on the normalization of the situation in Eastern Ghouta. Despite the difficult situation, an operation to withdraw members of illegal armed formations from the enclave is continuing," he said.

The successful two-day operation to withdraw the militants of the Ahrar al-Sham and their families from the Harasta al-Basal settlement to the Idlib de-escalation zone shows that it is possible to force the remaining illegal armed formations in the enclave to disarm and to join the ceasefire regime, Yevtushenko noted.