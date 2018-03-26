Register
07:53 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This Friday, August 23, 2013 file photo, black columns of smoke from heavy shelling in Barzeh, a suburb of Damascus, Syria.

    Civilian Casualties Reported After Militants Fire Rockets at Damascus

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One civilian was killed and another six were injured in a rocket attack by militants in Damascus, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said on Sunday.

    "After a temporary lull due to activation of the negotiation process, the shelling of Damascus and its suburbs resumed, a sports club in the Al Mazzeh district of the capital was bombed in the course of the last day, one civilian was killed and six were wounded," Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said at a daily briefing.

    Lights and smoke are seen during Syrian government bombardment on the rebel-controlled town of Arbin, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on late March 11, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ Ammar SULEIMAN
    Two Killed, Nine Injured in 'Cluster Bomb' Terror Attack on Syria’s Damascus
    Shelling of the peaceful blocks of Damascus can be regarded as a provocative action, the official stressed.

    "They are aimed at breaking previous agreements on the normalization of the situation in Eastern Ghouta. Despite the difficult situation, an operation to withdraw members of illegal armed formations from the enclave is continuing," he said.

    The successful two-day operation to withdraw the militants of the Ahrar al-Sham and their families from the Harasta al-Basal settlement to the Idlib de-escalation zone shows that it is possible to force the remaining illegal armed formations in the enclave to disarm and to join the ceasefire regime, Yevtushenko noted.

    Related:

    Assad: West Accuses Damascus of Chemical Weapons Attack on Syrian Army
    AfD MPs in Damascus: Media Coverage of Syrian Conflict is Fundamentally Untrue
    Damascus Under Constant Shelling Which Western Media Ignores – NGO Volunteer
    Those Responsible for Damascus Shelling Should Be Punished - Russian MoD
    Tags:
    shelling, Russian Defense Ministry, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse