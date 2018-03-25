Several Police Officers Killed in Daesh Ambush in Iraq

The incident took place on the road between Baghdad and Kirkuk, the Turkish Anadolu news agency reported Saturday citing a local police officer.
According to the media outlet, police forces and pro-government Shia militias had been sent to the accident site after the attack.
This is not the first attack of Daesh militants on the highway between Baghdad and Kirkuk. On March 12, media reported that 10 civilians were killed by the jihadists.
*Islamic State terrorist organisation, also known as Daesh (in Arabic), IS, ISIL or ISIS. It is outlawed in Russia, the United States and many other countries.
