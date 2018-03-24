Explosion in Afghan Capital Reportedly Kills 1, Injures 9 (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion has hit the central part of the Afghan capital of Kabul, killing one person and injuring nine others, the 1 TV broadcaster reported.

The blast occurred not far from the Ghazi Stadium near a sit-in camp in support of the rights of Pashtuns in Pakistan, the 1 TV broadcaster reported.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

One day earlier, at least 12 were killed and 40 wounded in a car bombing outside a sports stadium in Afghanistan's Helmand province.

An Attack on #Protestors in #Kabul

One protestor killed and 11 wounded.

They have been standing in support of #Pakistan protestor against Islamabad for one week. #PashtoonTahafuzMovement #PashtunLongMarch2Peshawar @manzoorpashteen pic.twitter.com/ReYI322CDD — jafar faisal (@Jafarfaisal1) March 24, 2018

— Arab News (@arabnews) March 24, 2018

— Saleha Soadat (@SalehaSoadat) March 24, 2018

​READ MORE: Blast Hits Lashkargah City in Afghanistan, Casualties Reported

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban* insurgency, while other extremist groups, such as Daesh*, have also expanded their activities both in the country and in the neighboring states.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia