Explosion in Afghan Capital Reportedly Kills 1, Injures 9 (PHOTOS)

The blast occurred not far from the Ghazi Stadium near a sit-in camp in support of the rights of Pashtuns in Pakistan, the 1 TV broadcaster reported.
Further details of the incident remain unknown.
One day earlier, at least 12 were killed and 40 wounded in a car bombing outside a sports stadium in Afghanistan's Helmand province.
An Attack on #Protestors in #Kabul— jafar faisal (@Jafarfaisal1) March 24, 2018
One protestor killed and 11 wounded.
They have been standing in support of #Pakistan protestor against Islamabad for one week. #PashtoonTahafuzMovement #PashtunLongMarch2Peshawar @manzoorpashteen pic.twitter.com/ReYI322CDD
— Arab News (@arabnews) March 24, 2018
— Saleha Soadat (@SalehaSoadat) March 24, 2018
READ MORE: Blast Hits Lashkargah City in Afghanistan, Casualties Reported
Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban* insurgency, while other extremist groups, such as Daesh*, have also expanded their activities both in the country and in the neighboring states.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)