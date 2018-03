The protesters have cut off the highway in the principally ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak in an "illegal demonstration," the latest one in a series of protests boosted by arrests of young ultra-Orthodox men accused of eluding military service.

"We won't surrender, we will fight with the State until they collapse, we are willing to die for it," protester Asher Orbach said.

Military service in Israel is mandatory for all men and women who are 18 years old, but when the country was declared in 1948, yet its first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion permitted 400 ultra-Orthodox Jews avoid obligatory service to study the Torah.