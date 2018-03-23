Situation in E Ghouta as Ahrar al-Sham Militants Leaving Area (VIDEO)

On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution urging all parties to the conflict to immediately stop hostilities and adhere to a long-term humanitarian ceasefire across the entire territory of Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as the evacuation of the injured.

The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation has reached an agreement on the withdrawal of the militants from the Ahrar al-Sham group from the Syrian city of Harasta in Eastern Ghouta, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"As a result of negotiations between the senior officials of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation with the leaders of the Ahrar al-Sham group, an agreement was reached on the withdrawal of the militants of its group from Harasta (Eastern Ghouta)," the ministry’s statement read.

According to the ministry, 1,895 militants and members of their families left the area on Thursday through the humanitarian corridor, and are being transported to the Idlib province by a convoy of 50 buses.

“Throughout the route, their security is being provided by the Syrian police under the supervision of officers of the Russian Reconciliation Center and representatives of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent,” the statement added.

More than 3,000 civilians have left Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on Friday through the humanitarian corridor near the Syrian settlement of Muhayam Al-Wafedin, Maj. Gen. Vladimir Zolotukhin, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation, said.

“With the assistance of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation, the evacuation of civilians through the Muhayam Al-Wafedin and Harasta Al-Basal checkpoints of the humanitarian corridor from the areas of Eastern Ghouta. On Friday, more than 3,000 civilians left the Syrian town of Duma through the humanitarian corridor near Muhayam Al-Wafedin. Humanitarian aid has been delivered to civilians in the settlement of Saqba,” Zolotukhin told reporters.

Russian military set up field kitchens and distribute food packages, the official added.

Soon after the adoption of the UNSC resolution, Russia announced a daily five-hour humanitarian break in hostilities to stop casualties among the population and to let civilians leave Eastern Ghouta.