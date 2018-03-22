WATCH Situation in Eastern Ghouta as Syrian Army Expects Militants to Exit Area

On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop hostilities and adhere to a long-term humanitarian ceasefire across the entire Syrian territory in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as the evacuation of injured.

According to an agreement reached by the Syrian army, militants are expected to leave Eastern Ghouta, alongside their family members for the Idlib province.

Despite the adopted resolution, calling for an immediate halt to the fighting and the imposition of a long-term humanitarian ceasefire for 30 days across the entire Syrian territory in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid supplies, clashes in the area continued.

Soon after the adoption of the UNSC resolution, Russia announced a daily five-hour humanitarian break in hostilities to stop casualties among the population and to let civilians leave Eastern Ghouta.

