Register
14:46 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This is an image obtained by The Associated Press which shows a detainee bent over with his hands on the bars of a prison cell watched by a soldier in late 2003 at the Abu Ghraib prison in Baghdad, Iraq

    'I Still Cannot Wash Calmly': Ex-Abu Ghraib Detainees Recall Torture at US Hands

    © AP Photo/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    102

    On the eve of the anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq, former inmates of the notorious Abu Ghraib prison sat down to share their stories of torture, abuse and humiliation. More than a decade after their release, many of the former prisoners continue to suffer psychological distress while recalling their detention.

    Four former prisoners shared their stories with Ruptly, one of the men unable to hold back tears during the interview.

    "I still cannot wash myself calmly; every time I remember the water torture," one ex-prisoner said. "I cannot sleep – I constantly see torture and hear screams," another noted.

    A US soldier looks through a pair of binoculars as a fire in the Rumeila oil field burns in the background in southern of Iraq, Sunday, March 30, 2003.
    © AP Photo/ Yonhap/Jin Sung-chul
    Trump's Attack on Bush Over Iraq Invasion 'Offers Hints About His Own Policy'
    "They put me in a steel cage and set German shepherds on me; my hands were tied to the bars and the dogs tried to bite me," a third recalled.

    "One elderly man felt sick and asked for help; an American soldier told him to get out, and then kicked him twice. The man fell to the floor and died," another ex-inmate remembered.

    One of the prisoners described detention at Abu Ghraib as an attempt to "destroy us psychologically."

    Still from the mistreatment of Iraqi inmates at Abu Ghraib, which included sexual forms of torture and humiliation.
    © AP Photo/
    Still from the mistreatment of Iraqi inmates at Abu Ghraib, which included sexual forms of torture and humiliation.

    "After being freed, every time I met [American soldiers] in the street, I was afraid – afraid to return to the same place, remembered the torture," one of the men said.

    Tuesday marks the 15th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq. One of the former detainees recalled how his feelings about the invasion changed: "When the Americans came, we thought that they would free us from a criminal regime, but it turned out the other way around: they turned out to be killers, the world's number one criminals; there is nothing human within them." 

    A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Mohamed Abdullah
    Why US Continues to Bully Syria While Admitting It Has No Clue Who's Using Chemical Weapons
    On March 20, 2003, US President George W. Bush announced the beginning of Operation Iraqi Freedom, aimed at overthrowing the Iraqi government, which Washington had accused of developing, stockpiling and planning to use weapons of mass destruction. The initial invasion proved successful, but soon prompted the beginning of the Iraq War, which led to the deaths of thousands of US and coalition troops, and up to one million Iraqi civilian casualties. The WMDs were never found. In the intervening years, the failure to rebuild Iraq's statehood helped to lead to the rise of the Islamic State (Daesh*), which spread across wide swathes of Iraq and Syria before being driven back over several more years of war.

    Specialist Lynndie England abusing an inmate in Abu Ghraib. England was sentenced to three years in prison and dishonorably discharged from the Army.
    Public Domain
    Specialist Lynndie England abusing an inmate in Abu Ghraib. England was sentenced to three years in prison and dishonorably discharged from the Army.

    Following the 2003 invasion, personnel from the US Army and the Central Intelligence Agency committed a series of horrific human rights violations, including torture, rape, and murder at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq. Evidence of the grisly crimes first became known in 2004; the Bush administration described the human rights violations as isolated incidents, an assertion challenged by human rights groups. Following a public outcry, the Defense Department dismissed 17 officers and soldiers from the prison, handing out demotions, dishonorable discharges, and in the case of two soldiers, three and ten year prison sentences. It has since been reported that most of Abu Ghraib's inmates were innocent of the crimes they were held for.

    *A terrorist group illegal in Russia.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Day of the Submariner in Pictures
    Day of the Russian Submariner in Pictures
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse