3 Attempts to Use Chemical Weapons in Syria Prevented Last Week - Minister

The terrorists in the Damascus suburb may stage new chemical attacks in the war-plagued country amid the ongoing ceasefire and the general stabilization of the situation.

"There is a possibility that terrorists will use poisonous substances in order to accuse the Syrian troops of using chemical weapons in future," he said, adding that three attempts over the past week were stopped.

The defense minister has expressed hope that the Western states will stopp supporting militants and will join Russia in its efforts to resolve the situation in Syrian peacefully.

Amid the media reports stating that the Syrian military was using chemical weapons, Eastern Ghouta residents who left the region on March 15 stated that they did not see any signs of chemical weapons use.

Alexander Shulgin, Russian permanent representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said last week that Russia was recording repeat cases of the use of chemical weapons in conflict zones, including their use by militants in Syria.

The situation in East Ghouta Stabilized

Speaking at the meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry, Shoigu said that more than 65 percent of the territory of the East Ghouta has been liberated so far.

"Currently, under the leadership of the Russian reconciliation Center, an unprecedented humanitarian operation is being conducted in Eastern Ghouta. For the last 5 days, 79,655 people were evacuated via the humanitarian corridors," he said.

He added that the Russian military aims to provide the safe exit of civilians from the besieged areas as well as delivery of humanitarian aid. Some 427 tons of humanitarian aid has been delivered to East Ghouta, including hot meals and drinking water.

"Despite attempts by militants to disrupt peace initiatives in East Ghouta, we are negotiating with the leaders of the armed groups in order to stop fighting and prevent a humanitarian disaster," the minister added.

The tensions in Eastern Ghouta have been running high in the past weeks despite the ceasefire that has been in place since late February. The militants shelled Damascus neighborhoods and opened fire at the Syrian pro-government forces. The Syrian government says it fired in retaliation while the Western countries are accusing the Syrian government and Russia of being responsible for the escalation of tensions in the area.

Russia has announced a daily five-hour humanitarian break in the fighting to stop casualties among the population and to let civilians leave Eastern Ghouta.