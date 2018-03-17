Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridors in Action (LIVE VIDEO)

Residents of Eastern Ghouta continue leaving the rebel-held area via humanitarian corridors organized by Moscow and Damascus as the Syrian army has liberated over 70 percent of it from terrorists.

Over 11,000 people so far have escaped from Eastern Ghouta on Saturday, the representative of the Russian reconciliation center, Valery Zolotukhin, said.

Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb, has been under the control of armed rebels and al-Nusra Front since 2012. Last month, the Syrian government kicked off a campaign to liberate the area. The operation is drawing to a close.

