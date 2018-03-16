Suspected Palestinian Drives Car Into Crowd in West Bank, Casualties Reported

At least two people were killed and three others were injured as a car hit pedestrians in West Bank, Israeli Radio reports.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military reported a "ramming incident" not far from the Jewish settlement of Reihan, west of the Palestinian city of Jenin.

According to the local ambulance service, at least four people are critically injured in the attack.

Initial report: car ramming incident adjacent to the community of Reihan, west of Jenin. There are a number of casualties at the scene. More details to follow — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) March 16, 2018

DETAILS TO FOLLOW