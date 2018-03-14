Register
19:52 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian army troops (File)

    Chemical Weapons Accusations on Damascus Always Come as Syrian Army Wins – Envoy

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2230

    Syria's Permanent Representative to the UN has reiterated that Damascus condemns any use of chemical weapons and that it remains committed to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

    Bassam Sabbagh, Syria's Permanent Envoy to the UN, has said that the terrorist organizations may use chemical weapons against the Syrian people so they may blame Damascus, which Sabbagh said would give the US military a pretext to stage more attacks. 

    "Syria has confidential information that the states which sponsor those terrorist organizations will exploit the convening of the executive council of The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to make their, he was quoted by the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) as saying.

    He emphasized that allegations of Syrian authorities' use of chemical weapons "always coincides with its political and military achievements, and that they constitute a US bid to stop the collapse of the terrorists," according to SANA.

    Sabbagh also pledged to inform the OPCW about the possible smuggling of chemical weapons to Syria via Turkish territory. He reiterated the Syrian government's condemnation of any use of chemical weapons, which he stressed run counter to "all international laws and conventions."

    His statement came after local media reported on Tuesday that the Syrian Army had uncovered a clandestine plant in the suburban Damascus region of Eastern Ghouta that was used by the terrorists to produce military-grade agents.

    READ MORE: Syria Cannot Use Chemical Weapons Because It Has None — Syrian Envoy to UN

    People inspect missile remains in the besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria, February 23, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    US Sees No Evidence of Chemical Weapons Being Used Now in Syria - Pentagon
    The discovery of high-tech equipment at the plant indicates that European or Saudi experts could have been involved in the illegal production of a spate of toxic chemicals, including chlorine, according to the media.

    In separate development last week, Damascus sent more than 100 letters to the UN Security Council, notifying it of the terrorist groups' use of chemical substances against civilians in Syria.

    Related:

    Syria Refutes US Allegations on Chemical Weapons Use Against Rebel-Held E Ghouta
    US Urges Russia to Alter Its Course on Probing into Chemical Weapons in Syria
    China Welcomes Russian Resolution on Chemical Weapons Investigations in Syria
    Trump Urges UN to Back Extension of Mission Probing Syria Chemical Weapons Use
    Tags:
    achievements, terrorists, pretext, chemical weapons, attacks, allegations, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Bassam Sabbagh, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok