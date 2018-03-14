Chemical Weapons Accusations on Damascus Always Come as Syrian Army Wins – Envoy

Syria's Permanent Representative to the UN has reiterated that Damascus condemns any use of chemical weapons and that it remains committed to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Bassam Sabbagh, Syria's Permanent Envoy to the UN, has said that the terrorist organizations may use chemical weapons against the Syrian people so they may blame Damascus, which Sabbagh said would give the US military a pretext to stage more attacks.

"Syria has confidential information that the states which sponsor those terrorist organizations will exploit the convening of the executive council of The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to make their, he was quoted by the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) as saying.

He emphasized that allegations of Syrian authorities' use of chemical weapons "always coincides with its political and military achievements, and that they constitute a US bid to stop the collapse of the terrorists," according to SANA.

Sabbagh also pledged to inform the OPCW about the possible smuggling of chemical weapons to Syria via Turkish territory. He reiterated the Syrian government's condemnation of any use of chemical weapons, which he stressed run counter to "all international laws and conventions."

His statement came after local media reported on Tuesday that the Syrian Army had uncovered a clandestine plant in the suburban Damascus region of Eastern Ghouta that was used by the terrorists to produce military-grade agents.

The discovery of high-tech equipment at the plant indicates that European or Saudi experts could have been involved in the illegal production of a spate of toxic chemicals, including chlorine, according to the media.

In separate development last week, Damascus sent more than 100 letters to the UN Security Council, notifying it of the terrorist groups' use of chemical substances against civilians in Syria.