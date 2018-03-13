Turkish Armed Forces Reportedly Lost Over 40 Servicemen Since Start of Afrin Op

The Turkish troops have managed to seize 1,102 square kilometers (425 square miles) of territory belonging to the Syrian-Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), Bozdag said on Monday, according to the Hurriyet Daily News newspaper.
On January 20, the Turkish Armed Forces launched the operation against Kurdish forces in Afrin, an area controlled by the US-backed YPG, which is considered by Ankara to be an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries. Damascus has strongly condemned Ankara's actions, with the Syrian Foreign Ministry calling them a violation of the country's sovereignty.
