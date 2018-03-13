Turkish Armed Forces Reportedly Lost Over 40 Servicemen Since Start of Afrin Op

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag announced that the country's armed forces had lost 42 soldiers since the start of the Operation Olive Branch in Syria's northern district of Afrin, while 202 servicemen had sustained injuries, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Turkish troops have managed to seize 1,102 square kilometers (425 square miles) of territory belonging to the Syrian-Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), Bozdag said on Monday, according to the Hurriyet Daily News newspaper.

On Monday, the Turkish General Staff announced that another Turkish officer was killed during the operation on March 12, while one more was injured.

On January 20, the Turkish Armed Forces launched the operation against Kurdish forces in Afrin, an area controlled by the US-backed YPG, which is considered by Ankara to be an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries. Damascus has strongly condemned Ankara's actions, with the Syrian Foreign Ministry calling them a violation of the country's sovereignty.