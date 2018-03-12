Register
22:33 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Field Training Week in southern Israel, part of the IDF Infantry Instructors course, includes individual and group drills, navigation practice, sleeping in the field and camouflage trainin

    Apologize or Quit: Israeli Women Soldiers Issue Petition Against Top Rabbis

    CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / IDF Infantry Instructors course
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 35

    Swiftly on the heels of the massive Twitter outrage over the removal of a feminist IDF video, the Israeli female combatants have decided to take the bull by the horns and bring the issue into the national spotlight.

    The Israeli Female Combatants Forum has posted a video and started an online petition calling on the government to fire rabbis who speak out against women’s integration into the defense forces. Among the rabbis who, as they think, should be sent packing are IDF Chief Rabbi Colonel Eyal Karim, together with leading Religious Zionist rabbis Rabbi Yosef Kelner and Rabbi Yigal Levenstein from the Eli pre-military academy.

    ​The video is titled "This is what they think of us" and it shows a range of women soldiers formerly or currently engaged along with men in the IDF combat operations vocally demanding that rabbis make an apology and be fired.

    Israeli soldiers from the mixed-gender Lions of the Jordan battalion, under the Kfir Brigade, check their weapons at the end of the last training before being assigned their posting, on February 28, 2017, near the West Bank village of Bardale, east of Jenin
    © AFP 2018/ JACK GUEZ
    Israeli Feminists Froth at the Mouth as Army Removes VIDEO Praising Women in Combat

    "Freedom of speech does not justify the freedom of incitement. Women, stop being silent!" they exclaimed most enthusiastically.

    The video was uploaded shortly after the IDF removed a clip by the Israel Air Force praising women combatants to commemorate March 8, International Women’s Day. The fact that the IDF was presumably pressurized by religious groups who called it "provocative" caused great indignation among Israel's most famous feminists, notably Zionist Union’s Tzipi Livni and Stav Shaffir.

    READ MORE: Israel Holds Largest Joint Drills With US Amid Tensions With Lebanon

    However, according to the IDF’s press service, the video, which went by the name "The air force’s answer to chauvinism," was removed as it had not obtained official approval before it went online.

    The controversial video features women performing a plethora of combat roles accompanied with a voiceover while repeating claims by rabbies that women allegedly did not have enough physical strength to engage in the military or that they are better off looking after children.

    "There are those who say woman can’t be warriors — they just can’t physically, they are not built for it physiologically, they should be home with the children," one woman in the video remarks. 

    Still, the visual seems to reveal an opposite story, as women boldly race through obstacle paths, examine air traffic engines or control drones.

    READ MORE: US Senators Introduce Bill Authorizing Military Assistance to Israel

    The issue of women shouldering manly responsibilities gained momentum after a number of high-profile rabbis, including the IDF’s Chief Rabbi Col. Eyal Karim among others, stated before taking office that women engaged in combat operations could “damage them and the country due to loss of morality.”

    Separately, in March, Rabbi Levenstein slammed women drafted in the field service, saying that religious ones tended to lose their values in the army and doomed them to being unmarried for life.

    "What if there will be a female commander of a company? It’s an insane question; it’s fit for the madhouse. They have made our daughters crazy; they’re drafting them into the army," he pointed out. He went on to say that they get enrolled into the army as Jews, but end up as "not Jews."

    "… Not in the genetic sense, [but] their entire value system has become confused, their priorities – the home, a career. They’re driving all of them [religious women] crazy. We cannot agree to this," he concluded.

    Israeli security stands around the wreckage of an F-16 that crashed in northern Israel, near kibbutz of Harduf, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Rami Slush
    WATCH Iranian Drone Shot Down by IDF, Israeli Retaliation

    Levenstein’s comments were met with a backlash from Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, who made it clear that he would reevaluate Levenstein’s post and check whether he was fit to prepare youngsters for the military service.

    READ MORE: Israel Vows to Prevent Iran's Permanent Military Presence in Syria

    Along the same lines, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot had earlier pointed out that the forces had only one agenda, namely to be strong and victorious in the field. To this end, he said, the IDF, who have around 2,500 females serving to date, would continue to back women joining combat regiments.

    Related:

    Hezbollah Deputy Chief Pledges to Counter US, Israel Attacks on Lebanon
    Money Talks: Israel, Saudi Arabia Held Secret Meeting in Cairo - Reports
    Israel Holds Largest Joint Drills With US Amid Tensions With Lebanon
    Journalist: Israel’s New Breach of Loyalty Law ‘Anything But Shocking’
    US Senators Introduce Bill Authorizing Military Assistance to Israel
    Tags:
    army, combat, women, forces, petition, rabbi, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok