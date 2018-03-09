Over 20 Turkish Journalists From Gulen-Linked Media Outlets Sentenced to Prison

According to Daily Sabah newspaper, Atilla Tas, a former pop singer and columnist, was sentenced to three years and one month in prison on charges of willfully assisting FETO.
A failed military coup attempt took place in Turkey in July 2016. Over 240 people were killed, while nearly 2,200 people were wounded. The Turkish authorities introduced a national state of emergency following the coup attempt.
Ankara accuses the Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen movement of masterminding the failed coup attempt and has arrested thousands of military personnel, activists, officials, journalists, legal and educational workers over suspected links to the group. Gulen himself, who has been residing in the United states since 1999, has refuted all the allegations on numerous occasions.
