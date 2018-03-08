Register
    Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters remove a picture of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan in Kafr Jana village north of Afrin, Syria March 7, 2018

    Turkish Forces Take Control of Jandaris Town in Syria’s Afrin – Reports

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Middle East
    0 12

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish forces took control of the town of Jandaris in Syria's Afrin as part of Operation Olive Branch, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

    Out of all major settlements in the region, only the town of Afrin remains under control of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

    Meantime, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported that the Turkish artillery shelling and airstrikes in Syria's Afrin have resulted in 165 civilian victims over six weeks.

    "According to the official statistics of the health authorities, 165 civilians were killed, including 28 women and 32 children in Turkish artillery shelling and airstrikes. Moreover, 650 civilians were injured, including 93 women and 87 children," the statement said.

    According to the statement, 283 SDF members were killed during the operation.

    "A total of 1588 members of terrorist groups and Turkish soldiers were killed… Our forces destroyed 96 armored vehicles belonging to the Turkish invasion army and terrorist groups, including tanks and armored cars," the SDF said.

    Pro-Turkey Syrian fighters and Turkish troops secure the Bursayah hill, which separates the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin from the Turkey-controlled town of Azaz, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018
    © AP Photo/
    Turkish Troops Gain Control Over Nearly Half of Afrin Operation Area - Official
    Earlier in the day, the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces said that Turkish forces had neutralized 3,055 militants of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and the Daesh* terrorist group since the start of Ankara's operation in Afrin.

    Turkish troops have lost 42 officers since the operation's beginning, according to the Turkish General Staff.

    READ MORE: Turkey Announces Preliminary End Date of Olive Branch Op in Afrin

    On January 20, Ankara, jointly with the opposition Free Syrian Army forces, launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin in order to "clear" Turkey's Syrian border from the terrorist threat. Turkey considers the PYD, a Kurdish political party in northern Syria, as well as the YPG militia, to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries. Damascus has condemned the operation as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

