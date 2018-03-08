Register
15:09 GMT +308 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    On September 25, Iraqi Kurdistan is set to hold a long-scheduled referendum on its independence from Baghdad.

    Budget Dispute Continues: Negotiations Yield Limited Progress Between Iraq, KRG

    © Sputnik/ Sputnik, Dmitry Vinogradov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Iraqi forces, including militiamen from several Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs), used Iraqi Kurdistan’s referendum as a pretext to attack Kurdish Peshmerga troops, and retake the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, last October.

    Around five months on, Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are yet to reach a political settlement and fully normalize diplomatic relations. In addition to attacking Kurdish forces, Iraq seized all of Iraqi Kurdistan's border crossing and airports, effectively isolating the autonomous region.

    Nechirvan Barzani, the Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan, has been leading efforts to resolve the dispute via dialogue, meeting with a number of world leaders — including German Chancellor Angela Merkel — to pressure the Iraqi federal government to negotiate.

    READ MORE: Iraqi Parliament Adopts Year's Budget Amid Protests of Kurds

    A Kurdish official reported yesterday that only international flights for pilgrims to Saudi Arabia will resume service, despite Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi previously promising to lift the flight ban.

    Banners calling for voting in a referendum on Iraqi Kurdistan independence from Baghdad in Erbil
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Independence Crisis: Iraqi Kurdistan's Government Was in a Lose-Lose Position
    Relations between the KRG and Baghdad were strained prior to the referendum, with the Iraqi federal government not sending Iraqi Kurdistan its share of the federal budget since 2014.

    PM Barzani has also been negotiating to resolve this matter based on the country's constitution, but both parties are yet to agree on a 2018 budget for the KRG. Iraq's PM recently promised to provide the KRG will some emergency funding to pay government employees, but it's unclear if he will follow through.

    "We might send the salaries of employees [of the KRG's health and education ministries] before Newroz [Kurdish new year]," PM Abadi said during his weekly press briefing.

    Meanwhile, Iraqi President Fuad Masum called for an "emergency meeting" with Erbil to discuss the budget dispute, Kurdistan24 reported, without mentioning when the meeting is scheduled to take place.

    Related:

    Iraqi Military Announces Operation to Clear Mountains Near Kirkuk Oil Region
    Germany to Extend Training of Kurdish Peshmerga Forces - Defense Ministry
    Tags:
    Kurds, negotiations, budget, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq (KRGI), Kirkuk, Baghdad, Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian supermodel Irina Shayk at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival.
    Extraordinary Beauty: World Famous Russian Women
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok