Nineteen People Killed in Passenger Train Collision in Egypt - Reports

Nineteen people have died as a result of a collision between two passenger trains in the province of Boheira in Egypt, the Egyptian channel Extra News reports with reference to the Ministry of Health of the country.

Two passengers trains have rammed into a freight train in Beheira province in the North of Cairo, according to Egypt Today news.

Rescue teams and thirty ambulances are working at the scene.

Nineteen people have died and forty more injured, according to Health Ministry.

10 people dead & 15 injured in a #train accident in #Egypt.

الصحة: 10 وفيات و15 مصابا إثر تصادم قطارين في البحيرة | المصري اليوم https://t.co/LpsMOlVgD4 via @AlMasr1yAlYoum — Mohammad Al-Kassim (@alkassimm) February 28, 2018

— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) February 28, 2018

The cause of the accident is still unclear, but it comes months after 41 people died in a train collision near the coastal city of Alexandria last August.

That was the deadliest train crash in Egypt since a November 2013 collision between a train and a bus that killed 27 people south of Cairo.

In 2002, 373 people died when a fire ripped through a crowded train, also south of the capital.