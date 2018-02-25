Terrorists Reportedly Fire Mortar Shells, Rockets at Central Damascus

More than 21 mortar shells have been fired at the central quarters and suburbs of Damascus in another terrorist attack on the city, according to the state-run news agency Sana.

According to the report, the Bab Touma and al-Abbasiyeen districts of the Syrian capital came under fire on Sunday. As a result of attacks launched by terrorists from East Ghouta one civilian was injured. The strike of five mortar shells has also caused material damage to the historical part of the city, Sana noted.

Terrorists have also targeted the Damscus suburbs, firing 16 rockets at al-Wafidin Camp and al-Assad in Harasta area, causing material damages.

On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause on the entire territory of Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered humanitarian aid supplies as well as medical evacuation of those injured. However, the attacks by the militants continue in the crisis-torn country.