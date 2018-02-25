Arab League Calls on All Sides of Syrian Conflict to Observe Ceasefire in Syria

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called on all warring parties in the Syrian conflict on Sunday to observe the ceasefire in line with the new UN Security Council resolution.

"The secretary-general has welcomed resolution 2401 on a 30-day ceasefire in Syria… He called on all interested sides to comply with the resolution and cease hostilities immediately across Syria and ensure humanitarian aid deliveries to the blocked areas," the Arab League's statement read.

The Secretary-General has also urged the international humanitarian organizations to immediately engage and aid Syrians, especially those in Eastern Ghouta.

READ MORE: Kurdish Militia in Syria Says Ready to Observe Ceasefire in Afrin

On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause on the entire territory of Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered humanitarian aid supplies as well as medical evacuation of those injured.

The ceasefire regime does not cover military actions against Daesh, al-Qaeda, and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (al-Nusra) terrorists.