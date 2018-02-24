'Anti-Turkey' Propaganda Campaign by PKK Supporters Doomed to Fail - Erdogan

"Launching a worldwide war of propaganda, based on lies, slander and distortion, by those who cannot deal with Turkey on the ground will not work," Erdogan said as quoted by the agency.
Supporters of the PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) are reportedly involved in a campaign against Turkey's ongoing military operation in Syria's northwestern Afrin region. The Anadolu news agency reported that social media accounts linked to the PKK posted pictures completely unrelated to the ongoing operation.
Damascus has condemned Ankara's actions as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.
