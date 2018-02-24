Register
    Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, carry a body retrieved from the rubble following reported government airstrike on the Syrian town of Ariha, in the northwestern province of Idlib, on February 27, 2017

    Syrian Media Exposes Fake Reports by White Helmets – Information Minister

    © AFP 2018/ Omar haj kadour
    Middle East
    3261

    The ongoing hideous information war against Syria is not going to end with the victory over terrorists on the battlefield, the country’s Information Minister Imad Sarah told Sputnik.

    The minister said it was essential to counter those distorting facts and playing with concepts, for they are leaving the international community confused about who should be called a terrorist and what the word "terrorist" means, apparently implying Western media referring to groups such as Nusra and Jaysh al-Islam, the latter of which is the dominant Salafi-jihadi faction in opposition-held Eastern Ghouta, as 'rebels'. 

    "What we really need to do is to counter Wahhabism, the ideology that is becoming more and more widespread. Big money is being poured into its promotion", Imad Sarah said.

    READ MORE: White Helmets Ready for 'False-Flag' Chemical Attack in Syria — Reports

    "Syrian media will have to work double tides to refute endless fake reports that mangle the actual state of affairs in the country and play with terms. We are going to face more attacks on every level: informational, ideological, economic", the minister said.

    Stand of the Sputnik news agency, news websites and radio broadcast service. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Evgenya Novozhenina
    IFJ Says 'Unfair' to Hold Sputnik, RT Responsible for Ending Bloodshed in Syria
    As for the reports by the White Helmets group, which claims to be an impartial humanitarian NGO saving lives in Syria, Imad Sarah said that members of this organization have been awarded for their exceptional acting, and that says a lot about the scale of conspiracy against Syria and its people.

    The White Helmets, which won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short showing its daily operations in 2017, has previously been accused of falsifying information about their work in Syria and staging "rescue" attempts in their videos for propaganda. The well-known footage, featuring a boy covered in ashes and injured in an alleged Russian Air Force strike on the militant-controlled Karm al-Qaterji neighborhood, appeared to be fake, too.

    READ MORE: Russia Has No Evidence US-Led Coalition Targets Nusra Front Terrorists — Lavrov

    RT released an interview with the father of the "symbol of suffering Aleppo," which revealed that the White Helmets volunteers had manipulated the injured boy into being photographed instead of offering immediate help, threatening his father to prevent any unwanted media exposure.

    "Syrian media have shot numerous documentary films exposing White Helmets' lies about the situation on militant-controlled territories in Syria," he said.

    The Washington Monument is seen beyond the US State Department's flag June 30, 2015 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2018/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    State Dept. Skeptical Russia Will Be Honest Broker in UN-Led Ceasefire in Syria
    Last week the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation announced that it had received information from a local resident that Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) terrorists and White Helmets were preparing to stage a provocation, involving the use of chemical weapons in Idlib in order to blame the government for the attack on civilians.

    Syria has repeatedly denied allegations of chemical weapons' use, underscoring that it had no weapons of mass destruction, which was confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).     

