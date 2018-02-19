Warsaw Demands Tel Aviv Explain Vandalism of Polish Embassy

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has urged Israel to clarify the incident with the Polish embassy that was vandalized by unidentified individuals that drew a swastika symbol on the diplomatic mission’s gate, Artur Lompart. the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry’s press service said.

“Poland has asked the Israeli authorities to clarify the incident and take measures to ensure the security of the Polish diplomatic mission,” Lompart told reporters late on Sunday.

The spokesman noted that the Israeli police has already launched investigation into the incident.

On Sunday, the tensions between Poland and Israel further escalated after swastikas and slurs were sprayed by unknown vandals on the Polish embassy’s gate in Tel Aviv.

The incident took place a day after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the Jewish people were “perpetrators” in World War II. The claims were strongly condemned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last week, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he would sign the controversial law, which criminalizes statements accusing Poles of complicity in the Holocaust and propaganda of Ukrainian nationalist ideology, but has referred the legislation to the country’s Supreme Court for a review.

The bill was criticized even at the stage of discussion by a number of states, in particular, Israel, Ukraine and the United States. Israel believes that the law distorts the historical truth, and demanded that it be reviewed. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Poland's bill "adversely affects freedom of speech and academic inquiry."