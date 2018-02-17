Register
02:28 GMT +317 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pro-Turkey Syrian fighters and Turkish troops secure the Bursayah hill, which separates the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin from the Turkey-controlled town of Azaz, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018

    Six People Hospitalized After Alleged Turkish Gas Attack in Afrin - Reports

    © AP Photo/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    12116

    Reports have surfaced that a Turkish chemical weapon attack in the Northern Syrian city of Afrin has hospitalized six civilians. The Turkish military is doing battle with US-backed Syrian Kurdish militias over control of the border city.

    Jiwan Mohammad, the general director of the Afrin hospital, told Syrian state-owned outlet SANA that he had treated six men for "difficulty breathing, coughing, and burning all over the body." He added that the symptoms were indicative of a chemical weapon attack.

    Journalist Mohammed Hassan also published photos and videos online that allegedly depict the victims of the chemical attack.

    "Shelling from either Turkey or allied factions hit Al-Sheikh Hadid and left six people with enlarged pupils and breathing difficulties," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), told AFP.

    A general view shows the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Syrian Kurdish YPG Denies Damascus' Joining Battle in Afrin Against Turkey

    Flaring tensions between the Syrian Kurdish militias and the Turkish military in Syria boiled over into Operation Olive Branch on January 20, when the Turks and their allies, the Free Syrian Army militia, attacked the Kurdish-held Syrian city of Afrin. The battle is ongoing, with the Turks having made minor progress and captured about 10 percent of Kurdish territory. However, the Kurds have yet to lose any major strongholds.

    The Kurds in question are members of the People's Protection Units (YPG), a militia that formed the bulk of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) who have acted as US proxies in Syria. Casualty figures have widely varied, but SOHR says that they have confirmed at least 78 civilian casualties.

    On Tuesday, Turkey accused Kurdish forces of using chemical weapons against their Syrian allies in the Free Syrian Army, injuring 20. Although allegations of the use of chemical weapons have been commonplace during the Syrian Civil War, the Kurds have rarely been accused of such war crimes.

    Central square of the Syrian city of Afrin
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    Damascus to Deploy Forces in Afrin - Reports

    The YPG denied the report, arguing that Ankara and the FSA were trying to "fabricate a cover for their fiasco in the north of Afrin." They added that the Turks had launched a chlorine-gas attack against the Kurds, but hit the FSA instead.

    The Daily Sabah, an independence Turkish outlet, then reported that no such chemical attack occured, and the FSA had instead inhaled smoke.

    The US has asked its NATO ally, Turkey to show "restraint" in its operation in Afrin. France earlier in February declared Turkey's actions in Afrin to be a violation of international law. 

    Related:

    Turkey Urges US to Remove Leading Force From SDF Amid Afrin Operation
    Drone Captures Syrian Kurdish Militants Hit by Airstrike in Afrin (VIDEO)
    'Send Reinforcements!’: Kurdish Commander Urges Damascus to Help Defend Afrin
    'Foxhunt': Life in Kurdish Afrin's Heartland Amid Turkish Operation Olive Branch
    Some 666 People Detained in Turkey for Criticism of Afrin Op - Ministry
    Tags:
    chemical weapons, Operation Olive Branch, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Free Syrian Army (FSA), Mohammed Hassan, Jiwan Mohammad, Rami Abdel Rahman, Afrin, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    In Search of Change
    In Search of Change
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok