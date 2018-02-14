Register
22:11 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Moscow, Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with UN and Arab League Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura.

    UN Can't Verify Claims of Chemical Attacks in Syria 'Independently' - De Mistura

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    220

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United Nations is unable to independently confirm allegations of recent chemical attacks in several locations in Syria, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura told the Security Council.

    "There have been several allegations of chlorine attacks in Ghouta, in Idlib, and also now recently in Afrin. While we cannot independently verify these allegations, but if confirmed, it is outrageous and should have no impunity," UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said.

    The statement came shortly after US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the United States was alarmed over reports that the Syrian government had used chemical weapons near Idlib's city of Saraqib. Nauert also said Washington believed Russia was shielding the Syrian government from accountability for its alleged continued use of chemical weapons.

    Staffan de Mistura reiterated Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' appeal to those fighting and all concerned "to de-escalate immediately and unconditionally." And he asked Russia, Iran and Turkey "to use their influence to help reduce violence."

    READ MORE: French President Macron Threatens to Strike Syria if Chemical Attacks Proven

    Earlier in February, the UN-mandated Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic said it was investigating reports of the alleged use of chlorine in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and eastern Ghouta.

    The Russian Defense Ministry has refuted the allegations, saying that the US claims were based on rumors and information from militants and that the accusations have never been proven with facts.

    Related:

    WATCH: Alleged Israeli Weapons and Ammunition Found in Deir Ez-Zor, Syria
    Syria of Discord: Iran, US Clash Over Military Presence on Ground
    Kremlin Not Ruling Out Presence of Russian Citizens Apart From Military in Syria
    French President Macron Threatens to Strike Syria if Chemical Attacks Proven
    Tags:
    chemical attack, chlorine, UN, Heather Nauert, Staffan de Mistura, Antonio Guterres, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok