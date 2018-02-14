Saudi Arabia Plans to Double Gas Production in Next 10 Years - Energy Minister

RIYADH (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia is planning to double its production of natural gas during the next 10 years to a target of 23 billion cubic feet per day, Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Falih said on Wednesday.

"When it comes to natural gas, over the next decade we are going to be roughly doubling our production to 23 billion cubic feet per day and substantially increasing percentage of the natural gas in the Kingdom’s fuel mix, displacing liquids and therefore reducing carbon [emissions]," Falih said at the opening of the eighth annual IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks in Riyadh.

The International Energy Forum (IEF), together with the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), on Wednesday is hosting a joint symposium on energy outlooks at its headquarters in the Saudi Arabian capital.

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest gas producers in both the Middle East and the world. According to the World Energy Council, Saudi Arabia ranks among the ten top gas producing countries worldwide.