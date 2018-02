According to the recent reports from the Jerusalem Post newspaper, the Israel Defense Forces have deployed anti-missile systems along the country's border with Syria after the downing of their F-16. However, this report has not yet been confirmed by the IDF.

The video, circulating on the internet, allegedly shows Israeli trucks delivering parts of the anti-missile systems to the Syrian border.

The reported deployment took place after the February 10 downing of an Israeli F-16, intercepted by an Iranian drone launched from Syria, as claimed by Tel Aviv. Responding to the attack, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) hit alleged Iranian targets inside Syria.