WATCH Syrian Anti-Air Forces Shoot Down Israeli Combat Jet

Syrian anti-aircraft defense units managed to hit a number of Israeli aircraft that were conducting an air raid against a military installation in Syria, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reports.
Earlier, the IDF's press service claimed that its military aircraft had intercepted an Iranian UAV that allegedly entered Israeli airspace, and carried out a strike against “Iranian targets” on Syrian soil in retaliation. One of the warplanes which took part in this air raid ended up crashing in Israel’s north; its loss was confirmed by the IDF.
BREAKING: Rocket interception moments ago in Northern Israel following several rounds of sirens at multiple locations in the Golan Heights. pic.twitter.com/sNuIPaeLx8— Behind The News (@Behind__News) 10 февраля 2018 г.
תמונת מקום ההתרסקות של מטוס הסופה (קרדיט צילום בהמשך) pic.twitter.com/UAgzGZieKt— Ella Dagan (@elladagan) 10 февраля 2018 г.
מל"ט סורי ברמת הגולן | תיעוד: פינוי הטייסים שנטשו את מטוס ה-F-16 (צילום: ביגפוט) pic.twitter.com/alB2aFjYzL— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) 10 февраля 2018 г.
IDF has targeted the Iranian control systems in Syria that sent the #UAV into Israeli airspace. Massive Syrian Anti-Air fire, one F16 crashed in Israel, pilots safe. #Iran is responsible for this severe violation of Israeli sovereignty. Event ongoing, more to follow.— Jonathan Conricus (@LTCJonathan) 10 февраля 2018 г.
