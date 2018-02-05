Netherlands Withdraws Ambassador From Turkey Amid Failure to Normalize Ties

Relations between the Netherlands and Turkey deteriorated last year after Dutch authorities had banned a Turkish minister from attending a demonstration prior to Dutch elections.
Commenting on the situation, Dutch Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlsra said in a tweet that "we have not agreed on how to normalize ties."
NL & Turkey have tried to reach an agreement on how to normalize bilateral relations. However, talks do not yet offer sufficient perspective on a settlement. Therefore, NL officially withdraws its Ambassador to Turkey. A pause in negotiations is in place. https://t.co/VBVDuOA89r— Halbe Zijlstra (@HalbeZijlstra) 5 февраля 2018 г.
Commenting on Turkish President Erdogan's statement that Turkey should be granted EU membership, a European Commission representative Alexander Winterstein said that the country wasn't heading toward EU membership, but rather moving in the opposite direction.
