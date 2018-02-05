Netherlands Withdraws Ambassador From Turkey Amid Failure to Normalize Ties

The Netherlands has withdrawn its ambassador to Turkey after failing to normalize relations with the latter.

Relations between the Netherlands and Turkey deteriorated last year after Dutch authorities had banned a Turkish minister from attending a demonstration prior to Dutch elections.

Commenting on the situation, Dutch Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlsra said in a tweet that "we have not agreed on how to normalize ties."

NL & Turkey have tried to reach an agreement on how to normalize bilateral relations. However, talks do not yet offer sufficient perspective on a settlement. Therefore, NL officially withdraws its Ambassador to Turkey. A pause in negotiations is in place. https://t.co/VBVDuOA89r — Halbe Zijlstra (@HalbeZijlstra) 5 февраля 2018 г.

Commenting on Turkish President Erdogan's statement that Turkey should be granted EU membership, a European Commission representative Alexander Winterstein said that the country wasn't heading toward EU membership, but rather moving in the opposite direction.

