WATCH: Alleged Video and Photos of Russian SU-25 Downed in Idlib

Following the attack Russian Air Forces conducted a high-precision group strike in the area controlled by terrorist group Jabhat Fatah al-Sham [previously known as al-Nusra Front], from where the missile that downed the Russian jet fighter was allegedly launched.
Confirmed. Rebels shot down the 1st ever #Russia|n fighter jet in #Syria since 2015 (Su-25) in SE. #Idlib CS. Pilot (reportedly) located. Warplanes overflying. pic.twitter.com/HeQRbWz1NC— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) 3 февраля 2018 г.
The video footage and photos of the incident shared in social networks, shows the aftermath of the attack.
#Pt. #RuAF Su-25's wreckage after Rebels shot it down in SE. #Idlib CS. pic.twitter.com/slHAyNgB8d— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) 3 февраля 2018 г.
SE. #Idlib: pics showing wreckage of downed #Russia|n Su-25. pic.twitter.com/wr2pq9La2y— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) 3 февраля 2018 г.
Another video supposedly depicts the Russian plane hit by MANPAD.
#Pt. Another video showing with more clarity moment when #RuAF Su-25 was hit with a MANPADS while also targeted with AA guns in SE. #Idlib countryside. pic.twitter.com/4I25oAmxdO— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) 3 февраля 2018 г.
