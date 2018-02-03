WATCH: Alleged Video and Photos of Russian SU-25 Downed in Idlib

Russian SU-25 jet fighter, flying over the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, was shot down allegedly by a man-portable air-defense system on February 3. The pilot managed to bail, but was killed while fighting with militants.

Following the attack Russian Air Forces conducted a high-precision group strike in the area controlled by terrorist group Jabhat Fatah al-Sham [previously known as al-Nusra Front], from where the missile that downed the Russian jet fighter was allegedly launched.

The video footage and photos of the incident shared in social networks, shows the aftermath of the attack.

Another video supposedly depicts the Russian plane hit by MANPAD.