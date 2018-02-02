Egyptian Police Uncover Human Organ Trafficking Syndicate in Cairo - Reports

The Youm7 newspaper reported that the members of a gang, which included doctors and several mediators, were looking for people who were ready to sell their kidneys for 25,000 Egyptian pounds (about $1,410), and that after certain tests and medical examinations their organs had been removed by surgeons.

According to the media outlet, the "donors" were given 5,000 Egyptian pounds before the surgical process, however, they could receive the rest of money only after they found yet another person ready to sell a kidney.

The newspaper added that all the members of the criminal community had been detained and their victims are testifying as witnesses.