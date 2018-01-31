Register
20:02 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem December 31, 2017

    Netanyahu Receives Germany's Gabriel in Israel After Last Year's Refusal to Meet

    © REUTERS/ Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Jerusalem on Wednesday, following the cancellation of a scheduled meeting with the German top diplomat in April over the latter’s contacts with a pro-Palestinian rights group.

    "We just discussed the region and our bilateral relations. They are strong … We discussed the efforts in stabilizing the region which is made more difficult by Iran's aggression in Syria and in Lebanon, and our common quest for peace, and resuming some kind of peace process with the Palestinians," Netanyahu said at the meeting.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a news coneference together with German chancellor Angela Merkel during the German-Israeli government consultations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday Feb. 16, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Bernd von Jutrczenka
    Meet With Breaking the Silence and I Won't See You - Netanyahu to German FM
    ​The prime minister welcomed the foreign minister’s visit and thanked Germany for its "commitment to Israel's security."

    Gabriel, in turn, stressed that Israel could count on Germany's partnership. The foreign minister also reiterated Berlin’s commitment to a two-state solution, as well as to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, though he noted that Germany shared Israel’s concerns about Iran’s behavior in the region.

    ​In April, Netanyahu called off his scheduled talks with Gabriel after the visiting German foreign minister ignored Israel’s requests to skip a planned meeting with pro-Palestinian rights groups. Gabriel met with activists from the Israeli NGO Breaking the Silence, which accuses the Israeli army of war crimes in conflict zones, such as the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

    Related:

    'Accusations Against Israel – Pot Calling the Kettle Black' – Researcher
    'Apartheid State': UN Slams Israel For Human Rights Violation
    Palestine May Revise Freeze on Israel Recognition if Tel Aviv Stops Violations
    Tags:
    Benjamin Netanyahu, Sigmar Gabriel, Germany, Israel, lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok