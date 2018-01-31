Turkish Solder Reportedly Killed in Clashes with PKK Militants in Eastern Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Turkish soldier was killed and another one was wounded on Wednesday during clashes between the Turkish army and the militants from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the eastern province of Agrı, local media reported.

According to the Hurriyet Daily News outlet, the soldiers were part of a military operation "to neutralize the militants in the area."

Those injured were hospitalized after sustaining injuries, according to the report.

Turkey has been in the state of the military standoff with the PKK which is designated a terrorist group by Ankara. Founded in the late 1970s, the group set the goal of establishing an independent Kurdish state. However, the goal was later decreased to the demand for equal rights for Kurds and autonomy within the Turkish state.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds increased in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.