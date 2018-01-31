Iranian TV Crew Comes Under Attack Near Afrin in Syria - Reports

Reporters from the Iranian Press TV broadcaster came under fire from Turkish forces in Syria's Afrin district on the Turkish-Syrian border, according to the broadcaster.

"Press TV crew comes under Turkish military attack in Rajo near Turkey-Syria border," the broadcaster wrote on Twitter, adding that the crew was "slightly injured."No other details have been provided so far.

On January 20, the Turkish Armed Forces launched a joint operation with the Free Syrian Army opposition forces against Kurdish militants in Afrin. The district is controlled by the US-backed the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Democratic Union Party (PYD) militias, which Ankara considers affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries.

Damascus has strongly condemned Ankara's actions, with the Syrian Foreign Ministry calling them a violation of the country's sovereignty