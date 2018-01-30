Register
30 January 2018
    A picture taken on November 17, 2016 shows a general view of houses in the settlement of Ofra in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, established in the vicinity of the Palestinian village of Baytin (background)

    Palestinian Nation Reiterates Calls for Creation of Independent State – Envoy

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian nation has reiterated its calls to end the Israeli occupation of its territories and called for the creation of an independent state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem, Palestine’s Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said Tuesday.

    "The Palestinian people, who suffer from the most recent and most disgusting occupation in history, expect even greater support for their fair cause and their legitimate rights to end the Israeli occupation and fulfill their aspirations that primarily focus on creating an independent state within the borders from June 4, 1967, with the capital in East Jerusalem, and finding a fair solution to the refugee issue in accordance with the relevant international resolutions," the ambassador said on the occasion of the World Day for the Support of Palestinian Rights, which is celebrated on January 30.

    READ MORE: Israel Reportedly Steps Up Settlement Construction Activities in West Bank

    Jewish Settlements Impede Solution of Arab-Israeli Conflict - Journalist
    Israel and Palestine are locked in a decades-long dispute over borders and sovereignty. In 1948, after the United Kingdom's mandate over Palestine ended, the Israelis announced the creation of their state on the disputed territories. As a result, the 1948 Arab–Israeli War erupted and Israel managed to seize territories initially intended for the Palestinians in accordance with the UN General Assembly resolution.

    Israel seized Jerusalem from Jordan during the Six Day War in 1967 and declared the city its capital. Palestine seeks to establish East Jerusalem as its own independent state's capital.

    Ok